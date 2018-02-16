Liars will be defeated in general elections: Shahbaz

Burewala

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, alluding to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said liars will be defeated in the upcoming general elections. He was addressing a large rally Thursday.

He said, “Khan and Zardari did nothing for their provinces, can’t even show their faces in the provinces their parties” and added that they wished to halt progress in Punjab by calling strikes and holding sit-ins;

Shahbaz said that Zardari should bring back wealth looted from country before he accusing other leaders of corruption. “If we get a chance, we will turn Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta in to the next Lahore,” added the PML-N leader.

Referring to PML-N’s recent surprise victory in NA-154 by-polls, the chief minister said Jahangir Tareen had spent billions, yet victory “by God was handed to a candidate who roamed among the people and not in helicopters”.

Shahbaz said the government has fulfilled its promises and has rid the country of power shutdown. The government has been building roads in rural areas to facilitate the people. He promised that better medical will be provided facilities in the rural areas of the province. “There is a hospital under construction in Burewala. CT scan machines are being installed in all hospitals of Punjab.”

Shahbaz also promised that University of Agriculture Sub campus Burewala will be turn in to full agricultural university. As part of infrastructure development in Vehari, Shahbaz announced the construction of a bridge on river Sutlej from Burewala to Chishtian.

He announced to make Gaggo Mandi as a new Tehsil out of Burewala. He promised to build medical College at Vehari.

Before reaching the rally venue, the chief minister inaugurated several education, infrastructure, health, sports and agriculture projects worth billion of Rupees in Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi, Shahbaz inaugurated an E-library at Vehari’s sports stadium, a special education center, slow learners institute, Rescue 1122 service in Burewala district, a mobile health unit in Vehari District and up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to a 300-bed facility among other projects.

PML (N) Parliamentarians including MNA’s Saeed Ahmad Khan Manais, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, Syed Sajid Mehdi, Tehmina Daultana, Provincial Ministers Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Naeem Khan Bhabha, Asif Saeed Manais, Imram Gardezi, MPA,s Ch. Irshad Ahmad Arain, Saqib Khurshid, Muhammad Yousaf Kaseliya, Farah manzoor Khan, Shameel Aslam, Chairman Zila Council, Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishtti, Chairman Municipal Committee Burewala Muhammad Ashiq Arain and others were present on the occasion.—INP