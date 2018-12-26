Liaq’s visionary role resolve row between lawyers & PPoD

Construction of chambers by lawyers at PPoD plot

Dr Naseer assures funds for CO building

Staff Reporter

A group of lawyers with the help of hired labours removed the barbed wires from the boundary wall of Post Office plot and started illegal construction of chambers over the vacant area in front of post office plot specified for construction of Office of the Postmaster General, Federal Capital, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan Circle Islamabad.

The said group of Lawyers tried to construct illegal Chambers in front of Paki-stan Post plot and threatened the Postal staff at site working on our own plot. On resistance of the Postal staff gathered there, illegal constructions started by the Lawyers were stopped. Later on, on assurance of Magistrate Islama-bad, the Postal staff left the site to avoid law and order situation.

However, Mr. Liaq Zaman, Postmaster General, Federal Capital, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan Circle Islamabad and Raja Muhammad Akhlaq AE Civil with their vi-sionary role help resolve row between lawyers & employees of Pakistan Post Department.

FIR has also been registered in Margalla Police Station F-8 Islamabad against the encroachers. Laiq Zaman, PMG FC AJK & GB Postal Circle Islamabad said it is possible that the said group of Lawyers can start the illegal encroachment over the said site at any time, which will create law and order situation. He has requested the district administration to look into the matter and takes necessary steps to avoid such illegal encroachments by the Lawyers to save the Government property in future.

Raja Muhammad Akhlaq AE Civil, Federal Capital, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan Cir-cle Islamabad added that a similar attempt was also made by the lawyers of District Courts Islamabad in 2013 and managed to construct illegal chambers in South side of Post Office plot. However, further encroachments over the front side plot of Pakistan Post Office were stopped, by constructing the pre-sent boundary wall.

Dr Naseer Ahmed Director General Pakistan Post Department has assured Mr. Laiq Zaman, PMG FC AJK & GB Postal Circle Islamabad for issuance of required funds for construction of FC AJK &GB CO building on priority basis.

