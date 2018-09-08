Liaqat Baloch calls for giving due importance to Urdu language

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has called for giving due importance to Urdu language in the courts, government offices besides competitive exams.

Addressing a function in connection with the Khatme Nubuwwat, he added that no nation could progress without adopting its national language. He was speaking at a function in connection with the enforcement of Urdu language.

He said that a Muslims could never compromise on the Khatme Nubuwwat issue and the sanctity of the Holy Prophet.

He said that the liberal and secular forces had time and again tested the religious faith of the Pakistani nation but had always faced defeat.

Liaqat Baloch said that the enemy was attacking the Muslims faith under the garb of the human rights whereas Islam was the greatest protector of human rights and the minorities.

He said the appointment of Qadyani preacher Atif Mian as Economic advisor was a wrong decision. He said the Muslim world leadership should unite for the legislation at international level for the protection the faith in the Khatme Nubuwwat and the sanctity of the Holy prophet.