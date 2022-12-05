England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of his side’s test series against Pakistan due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old, who was making his debut in the first match against Pakistan, jammed his knee while fielding on day 2 of the ongoing test match and did not field for the rest of the innings.

He did bat in England’s second innings, scoring an unbeaten 7 runs but looked in clear discomfort throughout.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided not the take further risks with the all-rounder’s health as a result.

He will now head back to England for rehab under the guidance of ECB and Lancashire medical teams.

Livingstone’s debut did not live up to the hype despite being cut short due to the injury. He scored a grand total of 16 runs in two innings and did not bowl at all while his England team posted record totals.

He was upstaged by Will Jacks in both departments who will likely keep his place for the Multan test as well.

England has not yet called up a replacement for Livingstone and may not need to either. With Rehan Ahmed as a spinning option and Mark Wood expected to be back as well, the visitors are well set.

Even without Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes’ men are in the prime position of winning the first test against Pakistan on the final day.