Lahore Qalandars will have to defend their Pakistan Super League title without the services of Englishman Liam Dawson who has been ruled out of PSL 8 due to injury.

The all-rounder reportedly suffered an ankle injury during his side’s second game of the PSL 8 season against the Karachi Kings on Sunday. Qalandars went on to lose the game by a significant margin of 67 runs.

Dawson himself had a sub-par game, giving away 29 runs from his three overs for a wicket while bowling and contributing just 1 run with the bat while chasing 186 runs for the win.

The injury will keep Liam Dawson sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks ending his PSL 8 campaign after just two games.

“Disappointed to be ruled out of the rest of the PSL due to injury. Thank you Lahore Qalandars for the opportunity to play in Pakistan again. Good luck for the remaining games,” Dawson posted on his Instagram story.

Qalandars will now look for his replacement who may have to ride the bench as Rashid Khan is guaranteed to start once he is available for the defending champions.

Shaheen Afridi’s team, currently sitting bottom of the PSL 8 table, will look to change fortunes tonight against Quetta Gladiators who themselves will miss Wanindu Hasranga for the entirety of PSL 8.

The game will take place at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.