Li in Jakarta to strengthen ties

Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reached Jakarta Sunday for an official visit to Indonesia, the first stop on his first overseas trip since the new cabinet took office in March.

Li’s visit comes as this year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

China and Indonesia maintain mutually beneficial state ties between them since long.—Xinhua