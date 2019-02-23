LHCBA election today

Rawalpindi

Lahore High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi (LHCBA) election would be held today.

A total number of 4,000 lawyers will cast their votes to choose the president and other office bearers. Three candidates will run for the post of President LHCBA include Saeed Yousaf Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal, Talat Zaidi while Mrs Taslem Abbasi, Faisal Malik would contest election for the seat of Secretary General.

A contest would be held for the seat of Senior Vice President between Ajmal Shah and Hasnaian Shah.

Similarly, Ali Akbar Chughtai, Farzana Aziz, Zahid Iqbal Tanooli would contest for the slot of Joint Secretary.—APP

