LHC upholds ECP decision on NA-60 polls deferral

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid’s petition challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone elections in NA-60 constituency.

The Rawalpindi bench of the court, while upholding the ECP decision, dismissed the petition submitted by Rashid’s counsel Abdul Razzaq.

The plea maintained that Rashid’s opponent Hanif Abbasi was sentenced to life-term imprisonment however; the elections cannot be postponed in case any candidate is convicted by the court.

Why do the voters bear the consequences of a candidate’s conviction by court, added the plea.

It went on to say that the elections were not postponed following the sentences of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Safdar.

Rashid had requested the court to annul the notification of ECP and direct to hold elections in the constituency on July 25. ECP and returning officer (RO) have been nominated parties in the petition.

An anti-narcotics court on Saturday handed life imprisonment to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case. In the light of court’s verdict, Hanif Abbasi has been barred from contesting elections

