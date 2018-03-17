LHC transfers 451 judicial officers

Justice Abdul Sami retires

Justice Abdul Sami Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Friday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali and other judges organised a send off in his honour wherein his services were appreciated. The chief justice presented a souvenir and bouquet to Justice Abdul Sami Khan on this occasion.

After Justice Abdul Sami Khan’s retirement, the strength of LHC judges has reduced to 48. The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 451 judicial officers.

According to a notification issued by LHC Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan, 21 district and sessions judges, 76 additional district and sessions judges, 11 senior civil judges and 343 civil judges were transferred. Details of the transfer and posting is available on LHC’s website www.lhc.gov.pk.

The officers had been asked to assume charge of their new offices till March 26.—APP