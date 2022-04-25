LHC to hear Hamza’s plea over oath taking today

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Monday accepted the plea of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz and fixed it for the hearing of the case for today.

Hamza had prayed the court to direct the Senate chairman to administer oath of the office to him. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said, “The petition will be heard tomorrow after 9am”.

The LHC in its ruling on Friday had asked the President of Pakistan to appoint a representative for administering the oath to Punjab chief minister-elect as Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had expressed his inability to do so as he was admitted to a local hospital for his treatment.

Though there were rumours doing rounds all day long on Saturday that President Arif Alvi had appointed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer the oath and the PML-N leadership was ready for the swearing-in of Hamza, but it did not happen.

In his petition submitted, Hamza Shehbaz requested the court to direct the Senate chairman to perform the necessary constitutional duty and administer oath to him.