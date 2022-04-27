LHC to decide Hamza fate today

What is happening with constitution, asks CJ

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday showing displeasure over non-compliance of its orders by President of Pakistan and Governor Punjab Punjab for the appointment of a person to take oath from Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

The court reserved its verdict in above said petition and will announce verdict on Wednesday (today) to decide the fate of Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister-elect.

It merits mentioning here that during the hearing, LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti argued with Advocate General and asked him that under which law was the governor authorized to look into the genuineness of the chief minister’s election. The Chief Justice said that the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker was not an ordinary person.

“He was acting as a presiding officer at the time of election of the new provincial chief minister,” he said, adding, “It was evident to everybody the way the LHC order was flouted on the election day a few days back.”

The advocate general, Punjab requested the CJ to exercise restraint. “You cannot make the president bound to act within a given timeframe,” he argued. CJ Bhatti wondered how on earth could a province function without a chief minister. “What has been happening with the constitution in Punjab for the last 20 to 25 days is unfortunate,”