Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Monday suspended the single bench decision to stay the arrest and protective bail of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in secret cases.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court, heard the intra-court appeal of the Punjab government. The court suspended the single bench decision to stop the arrest and protective bail of Parvez Elahi in the secret cases.

It should be remembered that the single bench of Lahore High Court had given a security bond to former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi not to arrest him in secret cases and in the registered case.