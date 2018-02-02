LHC suspends premature retirement notification of its registrar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a premature retirement notification of LHC Registrar Syed Khurshid Anwar Rizvi.

Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Abdullah Malik challenging appointment, facilities and premature retirement of the LHC registrar.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued that the respondent registrar was a district & sessions judge and appointed as LHC registrar in violation of the high court rules as he was not a member of high court establishment, neither a member of provincial or Pakistan civil services nor was the Punjab Public Service Commission consulted by the LHC chief justice before posting Mr Rizvi as registrar.

He submitted that the LHC chief justice on Feb 9, 2017 passed an order, without jurisdiction, to sanction grant of Superior Executive Allowance of Rs 400,000 in favour of the registrar other than the salary.

He further submitted that on January 23, the LHC chief justice had allowed the respondent registrar to retire early from service on his own request from February 3.

Azhar argued that the appointment as well as premature retirement of the respondent was made in violation of the establishment’s rules.

“The registrar, being a judicial officer, was not eligible to avail retirement under the high court establishment rules,” he added. Therefore, he could not avail retirement and post-retirement benefits under the rules, he added.

He asked the court to set aside the appointment notification of the respondent and also the premature retirement granted to him.

He pleaded the respondent should be ordered to return all perks and privileges.—APP

