The Lahore High Court took decisive action on Friday by suspending the notification that had imposed a ban on the sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets. The ban meant that the motorcyclists not wearing helmets would not be sold fuel at any petrol station within Lahore. The petrol pumps that sell fuel to such motorcyclists would be fined. The court’s decision came following its issuance of a formal notice to the federal government and other relevant stakeholders, soliciting their input on the matter. The high court expressed deep concern over the imposition of the ban through a mere notification. The court questioned the validity of such a directive, emphasizing the importance of upholding citizens’ fundamental rights in a just and equitable manner. “Fundamental rights cannot be denied or curtailed without proper legal procedures,” the court remarked.