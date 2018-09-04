LHC suspends income tax recovery notices issued to JDW sugar mills

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended Rs 199.1 million income tax recovery notices, issued to JDW Sugar Mills.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders on a petition, filed by Jahangir Khan Tareen, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, and the owner of JDW Sugar Mills.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Shahzad Ata Elahi, arguing before the court, submitted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) authorities issued notices of Rs 199.1 million income tax to the JDW Mills in 2011.

He said that the appeals against the notices were pending with Commissioner Inland Revenue, who had already issued a stay order in this regard.

But, despite the stay order, the FBR authorities issued notices for the recovery of the said income tax on August 27, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notices as the matter was already pending with the forum concerned. At this, the court suspended the recovery notices and directed the Commissioner Inland Revenue to decide the pending appeal within 30 days.

