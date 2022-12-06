LHC suspends FIA’s summons to Imran in ‘cypher audio leaks’

Lahore High Court Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural on Tuesday suspended Federal Investigation Agency’s summon to PTI chief Imran Khan in ‘cypher audio leak’ scandal and sought replies from federal government and other respondents by December 19.

Imran had challenged the FIA’s inquiry into the audio leaks related to the US cypher and its notice issued to him for recording his statement by December 6 (today) in the LHC.

The court was requested to direct the quarters concerned to halt inquiry and declare its notices “illegal and unlawful”.

In first phase of the proceeding, the arguments revolved around whether or not the LHC has the jurisdiction to hear this matter. It is worth mentioning that LHC’s Registrar Office had raised objection about jurisdiction.

Responding to which, the PTI chief’s counsel barrister Salman Safdar argued that LHC has the jurisdiction to hear this matter and cited three cases including the one related to model Ayyan Ali.

Justice Ghural questioned whether the inquiry has been conducted to probe as to how the audios were leaked.

“Whether or not those persons had been investigated who were deputed there and had complete control,” Justice Ghural further asked.

The petitioner’s counsel replied that they did not know how the audios leaked. Justice Ghural remarked but the inquiry should be conducted into it to ascertain who is responsible for audio leaks.

The counsel told the court that the FIA started “irrelevant inquiry” relying upon the material available on internet.

Justice Ghural observed that the forensic of the audio should have been conducted first to establish its credibility.