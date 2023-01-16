LHC suspends arrests warrants of Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Ch in cases related to contempt of ECP

Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday suspended the “bailable” arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry in cases related to the contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The warrants were issued last week by an ECP’s four-member bench headed by member Nisar Durrani.

Against the warrants, the former premier and his aides had moved LHC Rawalpindi Bench. Despite suspending the warrants, the LHC directed the ECP to carry on with its contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the senior leadership of PTI after receiving a nod from the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier this month.

In August and September last year, the ECP issued contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mian Shabbir Ismail, and Danial Khalid Khokhar for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the Chief Election Commissioner and ECP. The body had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels before the commission to explain their position.

The ECP has given the PTI leaders a last chance to appear before the commission at the next hearing on January 17.