LHC summons LDA director in removal of barriers outside Hamza Shahbaz’s residence case

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director in a case pertaining to remove barriers outside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s house.

During the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer said that blockades have not been completely removed despite Supreme Court’s (SC) directives.

He adopted the stance that Hamza Shahbaz has illegally put barricades around his house which is a violation of Articles 4, 25, 17, 16, 14, 6 of the Constitution.

The consistent blockage of road is also creating difficulties for the locals in transportation, he added.

Earlier, LHC judge Ali Akbar Qureshi had also directed to remove the barricades outside Hamza’s residence.

