LHC summons AIMC principal for ignoring court orders

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned the principal of the AIMC in personal capacity for March 26 over ignoring the court orders. The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition filed by AIMC contract employees-Junaid Rashid and others. A counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the employees (Grade 1 to 17) were not regularised into service despite the court orders. He further submitted that the AIMC principal had also stopped salaries of the petitioners for past four months and they were facing hardship due to it.