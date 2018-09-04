LHC summons acting GM Saaf Pani Company

The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned acting general manager (GM) Saaf Pani Company for September 16 in personal capacity.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Amjad and other contract employees of Punjab Saaf Pani Company against their termination from job.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the acting GM Saaf Pani Company extended threats to the petitioners on phone and said that no reply would be filed to their petition.

At this, the court expressed annoyance and observed that if it was proved then contempt notices would be issued to the general manager. The court summoned the acting general manager for explanation while adjourning the further hearing till September 16.

The petitions had pleaded that the company removed 132 employees including them on the pretext of financial crunch.

They submitted the company violated the conditions of the employment contract by terminating their services. They argued that they were appointed on project posts and their services could not be terminated till the completion of the project.

They submitted that the embezzlement of public funds at the Saaf Pani Company was reported by a section of media and matter of huge salaries drawn by senior officials of the company also came under light. They said taking pressure from the media reports the respondent authorities in a bid to show their concern with public money made them (petitioners) scapegoat by way of terminating their services.

The petitioners pleaded that their termination was against the right to fair trial protected under Article 10-A of the Constitution.—APP

