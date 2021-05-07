LHC stops sales of sugar in Ramazan Bazaars over long queues

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the Punjab government to stop the sale of sugar in Ramazan bazaars and ensure sale of the commodity at Rs85 per kilogram at local market.

The high court issued the order while hearing a petition against long queues of citizens at the bazaars set up by the government to provide sugar at subsidized rates.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the sale of the sugar in Ramazan bazaars caused shortage in the local market.

“Under what law sugar was sold by the government in Ramazan Bazaars?” questioned the court. It added that the sugar must be provided to the common man at Rs85/kg.

Lashing out at the government, the court remarked that the setting up the subidised bazaars reflects the failure of the government in controlling prices.

To which, the law officer said such bazaars are set up to provide relief to the poor citizens.

The court remarked that lack of system to fix prices of essential food items causes inflation in the country.

When the Lahore commissioner said poor citizens greatly benefitted from the sasta bazarrs, the court in strong worded said that the poor were turned into beggars.

