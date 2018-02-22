LHC stays recruitment of educators in four districts

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stayed recruitment of educators (grade 9 to 16) in four districts of Punjab till March 5.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders on petitions filed by Zia ur Rehman and others while seeking reply from respondents till the next date of hearing.

Earlier, petitioner’s counsel arguing before the court submitted that provincial school education department advertised 17,000 posts of educators throughout the province and sought applications from candidates having bachelor and masters degree.

But, the respondent department ignored candidates having Shahadat ul Almia degree holders in the process, he added.

He submitted that Higher Education Commission had declared Shahadat ul Almia degree equal to masters degree and it was a violation of fundamental rights that the respondents were not recognizing Shahadat ul Almia degree of madaris for the purpose of recruitment.

He pleaded with the court to stop the process of recruitment in four districts.

The court after hearing initial arguments sought reply from the respondents and stayed recruitment process till March 5, next date of hearing.—APP

Related