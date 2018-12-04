LHC stays demolition of Punjab Gov House wall

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Monday stayed the government’s decision to demolish the outer wall of the Punjab Governor House, work on which had started. “Not a brick should be removed from its place,” Justice Mamoonur Rashid ordered after hearing initial arguments in a petition against the razing of the wall.

“Everyone will be behind bars if the walls are razed,” the judge warned, directing that work on the demolition be stopped immediately until further orders of the court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the demolition of the Governor House’s boundary wall on Saturday. Instantly responding to his instructions, the Punjab government had started preparations to raze the outer wall on Sunday afternoon.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired whether the wall of the gubernatorial office had already been razed. He was informed by the lawyer for the petitioner, Khawaja Mohsin Abbas, that work had been initiated to do the same.

The judge remarked that the wall had been present since his childhood, and asked under whose authority the facility falls.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the Governor House building is a historical cultural heritage which is older than a century.

