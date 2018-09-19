LHC seeks suggestions to set up separate hospital wards for transgender persons

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought suggestions from the Punjab Health Department to set up separate hospital wards for transgender persons.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of LHC was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry for establishing separate wards for transgender persons.

During the hearing, the court observed that transgender persons are God’s creation and can be born in any family.

The court further noted that a separate room must be reserved for transgender persons in all state-run hospitals.

Furthermore, the LHC ordered the Punjab Health Department to submit its recommendations on providing healthcare facilities to transgender persons by September 26.

The judge remarked that the recommendations must be implemented before September 30.

Share on: WhatsApp