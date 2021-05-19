LHC seeks response from govt on barring Shahbaz from flying abroad

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the federal government on a petition against barring Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif from going abroad.

On May 17, it was reported that Shahbaz’s name had been added to the Exit Control List with approval from the federal cabinet and completion of legal regulations.

The PML-N filed a petition in the LHC seeking contempt proceedings against concerned officials who allegedly did not allow Shahbaz to fly abroad.

The LHC on May 7 had ordered concerned quarters to remove Shahbaz’s name from the blacklist. The high court had also allowed the PML-N leader to go abroad for one time for his medical treatment.