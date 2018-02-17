LHC seeks reply on petition

Rejection of Dar’s Senate nomination

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Friday issued a notice to a returning officer on a petition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar challenging rejection of his nomination papers for Senate polls.

An appellate bench of the high court directed the official respondent to submit comments on the petition by Saturday (tomorrow).

In his petition, the outgoing senator, Ishaq Dar, submitted through his counsel that the returning officer rejected his nomination papers for the Senate polls despite the fact that he had fulfilled all legal requirements.

He argued that his nomination was rejected without giving him a fair hearing.

Dar’s counsel contended that the returning officer rejected the nomination papers merely on the basis of allegations.

The bench was requested to set aside the returning officer’s verdict, rejecting the nomination papers of Ishaq Dar.—INP