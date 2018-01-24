LHC seeks govt reply on petition against barriers outside Shahbaz’s house

LAHORE, : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the provincial government, Inspector General of Punjab police and other officials on a petition seeking removal of barriers outside Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s house in Model Town.

A bench of the LHC directed the official respondents to submit their replies to the petition filed by a resident of Model Town by next hearing.

The petitioner complained to the court that barriers have been erected outside the residence of the chief minister in the name of security, causing hardships to the residents of the area.

These barriers have been there for over six years, virtually turning the neighborhood into a no-go area, he added.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to issue directives for the authorities to remove barriers outside the CM’s Model Town secretariat and clear the way for free movement of public as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Orignally published by INP