Staff Reporter Lahore

The Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday sought details of Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh’s assets in Pakistan.

During hearing of a case regarding appointment of Special Assistants to Prime Minister, the Chief Justice remarked that in democratic countries, people resign after defeat in elections.

Couldn’t government find anyone instead of Hafeez Shaikh in country of 220 million people, he added.