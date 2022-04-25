LHC seeks Center’s reply on ECL rules in Maryam’s passport case

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday sought from the federal government a reply on the Exit Control List (ECL) Rules. The court gave the order during the hearing of Paki-stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice Presi-dent Maryam Nawaz’s petition for the return of her passport to her so that she could fly to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

A two-member bench of the LHC, consisting of Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider, is hearing the case.

The court also ordered amendments to her miscella-neous application of 2019. “Please write down in your application that you want to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and to meet your father,” Justice Najafi remarked while addressing Maryam.

Issuing a notice to the Center to submit its reply on the ECL Rules on the next date of the hearing, the court then adjourned the hearing of the case until tomorrow (Tuesday, April 26, 2022).

In the petition, which the PML-N vice president had filed on April 20 through Ahsan Bhoon Advocate, and in which NAB chairman, the federal government and others had been made the respondents, she had stated that she had surrendered her passport on the LHC order.

She further said that since she wanted to perform Umrah, she wanted her passport back. “Please allow me to perform the religious ritual by returning to me the passport which I had surrendered in Chaudhry Sugar Mills’ case.