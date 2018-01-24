LHC reserves verdict

CM disqualification

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday questioned maintainability of a constitutional petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif from his office. A bench of the LHC reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition after hearing arguments of the petitioner. At the outset, the bench asked the litigant to explain under what law it could send the chief executive of Punjab province packing.

The petitioner said Shahbaz, besides the chief minister, held the post of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority chairman. Under the law and country’s Constitution, a public office holder couldn’t hold two posts at the same time, he argued.

He pleaded with the court to disqualify the chief minister under Article 63 of the Constitution. A day earlier, Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Ashiana Housing Scheme.—INP