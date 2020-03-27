LHC reserves verdict in coronavirus case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing a case on the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan and has reserved its verdict, the verdict will be issued later on.

The LHC has said that a detailed verdict will be issued at a later date which will encompass suggestions, orders and advises to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The full bench of (LHC) presiding over the case in its remarks during the case’s hearing said that they had not witnessed a pandemic of such nature and proportion since the inception of Pakistan and were learning new things everyday with regards to the virus. The full bench also implored in their remarks during the proceedings that a due margin should be given for human errors in such trying and testing times.–Staff Reporter