LHC rejects PTI’s plea seeking PM ineligibility

The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet from office.

In the petition filed by PTI leaders Andleeb Abbas and Hassan Niazi, the party claimed that PM Shehbaz and his cabinet had “violated the law”.

It maintained that the premier and his ministers had meetings with accused offenders and shared official secrets with the accused living abroad. The former ruling party was alluding to the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who Shehbaz and other senior PML-N leaders had met with in London in May.

At the onset of the hearing, the court inquired under what authority the Election Commission of Pakistan could disqualify the premier. Abbas’s lawyer requested to be given more time.