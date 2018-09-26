LHC rejects plea to summon Nawaz, Shehbaz, others in Model Town carnage case

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday turned down the plea seeking summons of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers in a case pertaining to Model Town carnage.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court threw out ex-Inspector General of Punjab (IG) Mushtaq Sukhera’s exemption plea and directed him to appear for the hearings.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhajul Quran International (MQI) Secretariat in Model Town.

The workers of MQI resisted the move which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 workers dead and dozens injured.

