LHC rejects plea seeking ban on bikers without helmets

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking withdrawal of court orders that barred motorists, without wearing helmets, to get petrol. While declaring the appeal inadmissible, the two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shams Mehmood remarked that the court order helped motorists regarding their safety, ‘and now you have come up with a plea against it.’ ‘Is it not into your knowledge that 75 per cent of people visit hospitals to get their head injuries treated,’ the court asked the petitioner. The judge said court imposed a petrol ban keeping in view merits of the case. ‘Should we fine you for bringing up a wrong case?’ the court questioned.

The lawyer in the case apologized the court and the LHC bench dismissed the petition without imposing any fine on the petitioner. The LHC gave strict directions that petrol stations will not sell fuel to any motorcyclist who is not wearing safety helmets.

According to details, the LHC heard the case pertaining to the use of helmets where Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi ordered the authorities concerned to seal petrol pumps who fail to comply with the court’s order.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp