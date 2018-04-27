LHC rejects plea against PTI gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

Lahore

Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a plea demanding the court to halt Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf from holding public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore and remarked that it was the responsibility of government not court to halt gatherings.

The proceedings were held at the Lahore High Court on a plea filed from Advocate Imran Sheikh asking court to halt the public gathering to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29, which would be participated by PTI activists from across the country. The petitioner said that Greater Iqbal Park is declared national heritage and is protected under the constitution and the PTI gathering could damage the historic place.

He asked the court to shift the gathering venue from Minar-e-Pakistan to Qaddafi Stadium or Nasir Bagh.—INP