LHC rejects petition against Shahbaz

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief

Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for non-prosecution.

The single bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition, filed by one Azhar Abbas.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Punjab Rana Muhammad Sirajul Islam appeared before the court on behalf of the government and submitted that neither petitioner nor his counsel appeared before the court in the previous four hearings. He submitted that the petition was not maintainable and requested the court for its dismissal.

At this, the court dismissed the petition for non-prosecution. The petitioner had submitted that Shahbaz Sharif was not only holding office of the chief minister but he was also chairperson of the Punjab Mass transit Authority. He could not hold two offices; therefore, he violated the oath of his office, he added.

He contended that Shahbaz Sharif was not eligible under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to disqualify the respondent.—APP