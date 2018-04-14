LHC rejects petition against Musharraf

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday rejected a petition seeking removal of former Gen Pervez Musharraf as president of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).A bench of the high court ruled that the petitioner had no locus standi to file the petition and directed him to approach an appropriate forum for the purpose.

Advocate Muhammad Afaq petitioned the high court, requesting it to declare the former military ruler ineligible to head his political party. In the petition, he submitted the ECP had disqualified Musharraf to contest the general elections in 2013.