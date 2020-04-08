LHC rejects Mir Shakilur Rahman’s bail plea

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday turned down the bail plea filed by Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court rejected the plea, filed by MSR’s wife Shaheena Shakil, in connection with a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the senior-most editor of Pakistan’s largest media group regarding a private property purchased more than three decades ago.

During the hearing, the prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Faisal Raza Bukhari, told the court that the bureau’s chairman had been informed of all facts regarding the case via video link. He added that the NAB chairman was being given all updates regarding the case and the investigation was being conducted on his instructions.

Meanwhile, counsel for the petitioner Aitezaz Ahsan argued before the court that his client should be granted bail as he was ailing and old. He added that MSR “was not running off anywhere” and that the court can asks for a surety bond for its satisfaction.

Aitzaz Ahsan also told the court that NAB had not mentioned anything about the video link in the response it had submitted to the court. He also noted that the bureau was admitting that the case was in an inquiry stage.

“NAB is also admitting that the business policy applies on MSR,” argued Ahsan. He also reminded the court that an arrest warrant was issued while the inquiry was still being done. The lawyer also urged the court to ask for the video recording of the investigation proceedings against Mir Shakir-u-Rehman.