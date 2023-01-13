LHC rejects intra-court appeal against Ramzan Mills

The Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected the Punjab government intra-court appeal against the issuance of a no-objection certificate to Ramzan Sugar Mills. A two-member bench headed by justice Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal heard the case.

