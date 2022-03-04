LHC rejects govt report on recruitment of Quran teachers

Amraiz Khan

Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a report on the recruitment of Quran teachers and admonished the secretary for schools’ education for misrepresenting the facts.

During the hearing of a petition regarding the Holy Quran’s compulsory education in schools Secretary for Schools Education Ghulam Fareed, Punjab advocate general, and other officers concerned had appeared before the two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed.

The judge stated that the court had already ordered for the recruitment of separate teachers for teaching students the Holy Quran.

“But, contrary to the court orders, science and art teachers are being assigned to teach students the Holy Quran,” he expressed his displeasure. At this, Ghulam Fareed said that he wanted to tell the court something.

“You have already misrepresented the facts. By the way, the government too is being run through misrepresentation of the facts,” Justice Shahid Waheed said to him.

“You are favourite of the government and appeared to be so powerful that no officer can touch you,” the LHC judge added.

The Punjab advocate general apologised the court and assured Justice Shahid Waheed of submitting the report again upon which the latter said: “If the court is not satisfied with the report next time.