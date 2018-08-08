LHC rejects Firdous Ashiq Awan’s plea for vote recount

LAHORE : Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected a request by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan seeking votes recount in the NA-72 Sialkot constituency.

LHC judge Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh was hearing the case filed by Ms Awan against the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Armaghan.

The petition stated that Awan lost the election securing 91,392 while the winning candidate secured 129,041 votes while there there were 7015 rejected votes in the consituency.

It further said that the polling agents were not provided copies of the Form 45 which tabulates the final votes. The petitioner alleged that workers of the PML-N candidate forced their way in the polling stations and voted for him.

The petitioner pleaded the court to order a complete vote recount at all polling stations, and withhold the notification of the election results. However, the court turned down the request declaring it not unsuitable for hearing.

