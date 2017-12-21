LHC rejects federation’s plea against annulling Absar Alam’s appointment

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected federal government’s plea filed against nullifying Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Absar Alam’s appointment.

Hearing the case, the federation told that new chairman cannot be hired on immediate basis, therefore, the court should suspend implementation of its decision.

Justice Shahid Kareem remarked that if the government has any problem with the verdict then it should file an appeal and that the order has to be implemented.

Earlier, announcing the verdict reserved, Justice Shahid Kareem had declared Absar’s appointment notification as null and void and ordered the government to appoint new PEMRA chief within next 30 days.

PEMRA lawyers had also sought more time to submit details of Alam’s appointment but court rejected the appeal.

Orignally published by INP