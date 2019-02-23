LHC rejects Fawad bail plea

Salim Ahmed

Principal Secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad, upon getting his bail plea rejected by Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has decided to move Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On February 24, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed heard bail petitions of the opposition leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hasan Fawad.

LHC ordered the release of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, but withheld one of Fawad Hasan’s petition.

Fawad’s bail petition in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case got approved, though his petition in assets beyond known sources of income was rejected by the bench.

According to Fawad’s lawyer, his client’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is ‘illegal’. Nevertheless, in order to get bail in the case, Fawad will be filing a petition seeking bail in assets beyond known sources of income case. The lawyer also stated that the petition which will be filed in the Apex court demands LHC’s decision to be outlawed.

