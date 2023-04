The Lahore High Court on Wednesday rejected a contempt of court appeal against Pakistan Muslim League-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The hearing of the intra-court appeal for contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz was heard by a two-member bench of Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi.

The plea was moved against the PML-N leader over her anti-judiciary remarks.