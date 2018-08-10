LHC refrains from withdrawing security from Rana Sanaullah till next orders

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed not to withdraw police security from former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah until the court delivers a second order in the case.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of LHC was hearing the case.

The former minister presented his case by stating that he has received numerous death threats by individuals belonging to various schools of thought.

He requested the court to provide him security. The statement played a pivotal role as the judge rested the case in his favor.

LHC also issued notices to Punjab Inspector General, Punjab chief secretary and other parties in the case for next week.

