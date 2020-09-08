LHC pardons Punjab chief secretary

Observer Report

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Tuesday an unconditional pardon to the Punjab chief secretary in a contempt of court case. LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan heard the case against the Punjab government for granting judicial powers to the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province.

Provincial Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Home Additional Chief Secretary Momin Agha appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the chief secretary requested for an unconditional pardon, that the court granted, withdrawing the show cause notice issued to him earlier.

“After my suspending the notification people were punished under price control,” the chief justice remarked. “Whatever the previous chief secretary used to write became law, but after the Mustafa Impex case the approval of the cabinet has become mandatory. How can it be that the bureaucracy does not know the law?”

In July, the LHC sought a reply from the Punjab government after suspending a notification under which the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners were granted powers of the special magistrate.

Petitioner Abdullah Tanveer had challenged the government’s notification issued on June 17.

While hearing the petition, the chief justice questioned the performance of the Punjab government. He grilled the government over delegating magisterial powers to the officials. The government should avoid disturbing the system, the CJ remarked. He said it appeared that the government had a keen interest in judicial powers.