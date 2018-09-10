LHC orders to retrieve illegally occupied graveyard lands

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed to retrieve illegally occupied land of all the graveyards in Lahore within 15 days.

The court has also sought implementation report from deputy commissioner Lahore and all the assistant commissioners.

The hearing was held over the petition of advocate Azhar Siddiqui.

The court ordered to recover graveyard land from influential individuals in Raiwind and the department of WASA and education.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi remarked that the departments have also gone ahead in confiscating the land. “Not an inch of the land should remain in the possession of confiscators,” he said.

“All the illegal premises whether constructed by the Auqaf or district administration should be demolished. No matter how influential the other person is, he will not be permitted to build the premises,” declared the judge.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt submitted report in the court which maintained that at least 53 premises and houses were constructed on the land of graveyard.

“Who allowed construction of the premises and houses?” asked the judge.

“Begin demolishing the premises of graveyard indiscriminately from September 13,” ordered the judge.