LHC orders to register all illegal housing societies in Punjab

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday has ordered to register all illegal housing societies of Punjab.

During the hearing, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi has directed to complete the process in a month. He has also instructed Punjab Chief Secretary to constitute high-level committee in this regard.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had issued list of illegal housing societies in Lahore. These included Al-Rehmat Town, Theme Park View Housing Scheme, Kamboh Colony, Bin Alam City and others.Earlier, forensic audit team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also sealed offices of more than 17 illegal housing societies in Sargodha and directed the concerning authorities to stop sale of plots or houses.

The bureau had also demanded to lodge case against the developers for violating Punjab Private Housing Schemes act 2010.

Share on: WhatsApp