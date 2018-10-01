LHC orders strict implementation of smoking ban at offices, educational institutions

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the strict implementation of a ban on smoking at workplaces and educational institutions.

While hearing a petition regarding the smoking ban, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi said smoking was banned in public offices and educational institutions.

The Punjab chief secretary suggested that the court issue a notice ordering the strict implementation of the law to all relevant departments.

The court then summoned the Director General (DG) of Social Welfare on October 2.

The petitioner had stated that smoking at public offices and educational institutions leaves a bad impact on the health of children.

The petition had further said that smoking at educational institutions was transitioning into drug addiction.

