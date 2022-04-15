LHC orders smooth election of Punjab chief minister today

Speaker not authorized to deprive Deputy of his powers

Amraiz Khan Lahore

A two-member bench of Lahore High Court on Friday said that conducting of Chief Minister’s elections was priority and court after listening to the arguments of lawyers for all the parties, reserved a verdict on the intra-court appeals filed against the restoration of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s powers.

The court further said, “The Punjab Assembly speaker cannot deprive the deputy speaker of his powers”.

A two-member LHC bench, comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan, observed while hearing the pleas that postponing the Punjab Assembly session till April 16 was against the Constitution.

The bench stated that the court would review every unconstitutional act by Punjab Assembly Speaker as the Constitution did not protect any ruling issued by abusing the powers.

“The Supreme Court had also declared the National Assembly deputy speaker’s recent ruling null and void,” it pointed out and added that Parvez Elahi, being a candidate for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister, could not use the powers of Punjab Assembly Speaker.

“Before a vote of no-confidence against the deputy speaker, the election of Punjab Chief Minister is a priority. Till then, the no-confidence motion against him will remain pending,” said the bench.

“The brawl on the Punjab Assembly premises was of minor type. Only a few chairs and tables were broken that could be repaired within four days. The assembly secretary did not ensure repairs to the broken chairs and tables before the filing of the appeals.

It is very unfortunate on his part.” The court also rejected the appeal for cross-examining Hamza Shehbaz and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari for recording false affidavit. It also declared the plea against the transfer of Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police ineffective.